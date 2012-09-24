SEOUL, Sept 24 Seoul shares reversed early losses and closed flat on Monday, outperforming its Asian peers as investors scooped up stocks on bargains.

The bourse had fallen 1 percent before noon on concerns about global economic growth.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics overturned earlier intraday losses and finished up 1.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.05 percent to close at 2,003.45 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)