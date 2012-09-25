* Samsung Elec sheds losses on new product hype
* Foreign investors net sellers for first time in 13 days
SEOUL, Sept 25 Seoul shares edged down
early on Tuesday as market participants chose to square
positions ahead of a draft budget to be released from Spain on
Thursday and end-month U.S. economic data towards the end of the
week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was quoted at
1,998.94 points as of 0200 GMT, shedding some losses posted just
after markets opened.
Trading was largely mixed towards midday, after nearly all
sectors were losers across the main board in earlier trading as
investors opted for the sidelines ahead of key events and data.
"The narrow trading range is highly expected to remain
throughout the week if there are no random surprise events,"
said Kim Hyun-jun, a derivatives analyst at IBK Securities in
Seoul.
"Efforts to boost growth in China or Europe may give the
stock market momentum, but for now it's better to keep hopes
low."
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics was flat
after reports it would release a new smartphone on Wednesday
offset news that its biggest competitor Apple Inc had
sold more than 5 million iPhone 5 handsets since the smartphone
was released last Friday.
Shares in Hotel Shilla fell 2.3 percent just a
few days after hitting a record high last Friday as investors
abandoned the shares on expectations of poor third quarter
earnings.
Telecom company LG UPlus outperformed the
bourse, rising 2.8 percent on domestic media reports of an
increase in the number of people using smartphones that work on
LG UPlus's long-term evolution (LTE) networks.
Foreign investors were net sellers after 12 straight
sessions of net buying, offloading 28.0 billion won ($24.99
million) worth of South Korean stocks.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 1.3 percent.
($1 = 1120.5250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)