SEOUL, Sept 25 South Korean shares eased on Tuesday along with their Asian peers as fears of a prolonged global slowdown spurred a selloff among offshore investors, who turned net sellers for the first time in 13 days.

Investment trusts also joined in the stock offloading as investors adjusted portfolios ahead of a major national holiday, dragging the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.6 percent to close at 1,991.4 points.