SEOUL, Sept 25 South Korean shares eased
on Tuesday along with their Asian peers as fears of a prolonged
global slowdown spurred a selloff among offshore investors, who
turned net sellers for the first time in 13 days.
Investment trusts also joined in the stock offloading as
investors adjusted portfolios ahead of a major national holiday,
dragging the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.6
percent to close at 1,991.4 points.
