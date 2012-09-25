* KOSPI sheds 0.6 percent * Investors cautious ahead of Spain, holiday * Growth concerns hurt steelmakers, construction firms * Pension fund buying offsets selloff by others By Christine Kim SEOUL, Sept 25 South Korean shares fell as investors joined many in Asia in feeling spooked into selling some risky assets on widespread worries about world-wide growth. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 1,991.41 points, falling below a key psychological level of 2,000 points but remaining trapped within a narrow range for an eighth day. Analysts said the liquidity of the Seoul main bourse as a whole was diminished as investors squared positions ahead of a major three-day national holiday that starts on Saturday. Discouraging business sentiment data from Germany, which showed confidence in September falling for a fifth month also weighed on the market, as well as a gloomy earnings forecast for the world's biggest earth-moving equipment maker, Caterpillar Inc. "Trading was choppy today as investors' concerns were stoked over what might happen in Spain after the disappointing data," said Kang Hyun-ki, a researcher at IM Investment and Securities in Seoul. The Spanish government will hand in a draft budget for next year on Thursday and traders will be watching to see if it seeks bailout funds. Kang added that there was still a chance the South Korean stock market could rise to 2,100 points in the last quarter of the year. Steelmakers and heavy industry firms suffered losses on Tuesday as slowed global growth was translated into less business for the sectors. Kumho Industrial tumbled more than 8 percent, making it the sector's biggest loser. LG Electronics Inc skidded 5.4 percent after Korean brokerages issued on gloomy third quarter earnings forecasts, despite the fact that it will release a new smartphone on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Samsung Group's advertising affiliate Cheil Worldwide rose more than 4 percent after local media reported it would be buying 75.4 billion won ($67.29 million) worth of its own shares to stabilise its stock price. Foreigners were net sellers of 86.4 billion won and pulled down the KOSPI along with local investment trusts, but losses were capped by net buying by pension funds. Decliners far outnumbered gainers 571 to 259. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 1.8 percent. Move on day -0.6 percent 12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +9.1 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1120.5250 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Chang Seongwon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)