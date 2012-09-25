SEOUL, Sept 26 Seoul shares are set to
decline on Wednesday amid concerns about the slowing pace of
growth growth and developments in Spain's debt crisis.
Dampening sentiment for risk assets, protesters clashed with
police in Spain's capital on Tuesday as the government prepared
a new round of unpopular austerity measures for the 2013 budget
to be announced on Thursday.
Investors are also unlikely to build positions as they wait
for month-end economic indicators from the U.S. that will give
further clues to the state of the global economic climate and
amid caution due to holidays next week on Monday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
fell 0.6 percent to close at 1,991.41.
Domestic analysts have also said the recent firming of the
won against the greenback since the Federal Reserve's
decision for another round of quantitative easing will not be
enough to spur investors to actively buy South Korean stocks.
The won rose 1.2 percent against the dollar in the week
after the Fed announced its plan for fiscal easing on Sept. 13
and has remained in a narrow range since.
"Appetite from offshore investors for South Korean stocks on
the strengthening of the won will soon decline and further major
boosts will be unlikely as the stock market is finding it
difficult to hold over the 2,000 point line," said Park
Seung-young, a strategist at Taurus Investment and Securities in
Seoul.
---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:52 GMT--------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,441.59 -1.05% -15.300
USD/JPY 77.80 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.671 -- -0.043
SPOT GOLD $1,759.89 -0.01% -0.150
US CRUDE $90.87 -0.55% -0.500
DOW JONES 13457.55 -0.75% -101.37
ASIA ADRS 120.60 -1.00% -1.22
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Caterpillar, Apple push Wall Street lower
>Long-dated prices rise as stocks rally stalls
>Euro falls as risk rally fades, Spain in focus
>Brent up on Iran tension, economic worry hits USoil
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**CHEIL WORLDWIDE **
Samsung Group's advertising affiliate Cheil Worldwide
will be watched by investors to see if it will
maintain a rally triggered by its announcement that it will buy
75.4 billion won ($67.36 million) worth of its own shares.
Several brokerages raised their target prices for the stock on
Wednesday.
($1 = 1119.3750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)