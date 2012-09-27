* Samsung Elec shares rise on new product

* Foreign investors continue selling

By Somang Yang Seoul shares were trading flat on Thursday morning, drifting in a narrow range as investors were reluctant to build positions ahead of next week's long local holiday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood at 1984.30 points as of 0335 GMT, just three points higher than Wednesday's close.

"The upward pressure is constrained by both the upcoming local holidays and the fact that price-earnings ratio(PER) in developed markets is near their three-year average" said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.

There was no discernible impact in Koreain markets from the street protests against austerity measures in Greece and Spain, although European equities markets had their worst day in two months on Wednesday,

"The impact of developments in Spain and the eurozone are limited, as measures have been put in to place to contain the crisis. Most investors are waiting for the Fed's quantitative easing to take effect," said Song Chang-sung from Hanyang Securities.

Shares in Samsung Fire Insurance jumped 2.9 percent as investors rushed to the insurer, whose stocks had been cheaper than industry rivals.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics were up 1 percent following the release of its new smartphone.

Foreign investors sold a net 72 billion Korean won worth of KOSPI shares by mid-session, but it was offset by buying from retail investors.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent lower. (Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)