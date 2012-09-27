* Samsung Elec shares rise on new product
* Foreign investors continue selling
By Somang Yang
Seoul shares were trading flat on Thursday morning, drifting in
a narrow range as investors were reluctant to build positions
ahead of next week's long local holiday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood
at 1984.30 points as of 0335 GMT, just three points higher than
Wednesday's close.
"The upward pressure is constrained by both the upcoming
local holidays and the fact that price-earnings ratio(PER) in
developed markets is near their three-year average" said Kim
Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.
There was no discernible impact in Koreain markets from the
street protests against austerity measures in Greece and Spain,
although European equities markets had their worst day in two
months on Wednesday,
"The impact of developments in Spain and the eurozone are
limited, as measures have been put in to place to contain the
crisis. Most investors are waiting for the Fed's quantitative
easing to take effect," said Song Chang-sung from Hanyang
Securities.
Shares in Samsung Fire Insurance jumped 2.9
percent as investors rushed to the insurer, whose stocks had
been cheaper than industry rivals.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics were up 1 percent
following the release of its new smartphone.
Foreign investors sold a net 72 billion Korean won worth of
KOSPI shares by mid-session, but it was offset by buying from
retail investors.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent
lower.
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)