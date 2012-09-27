Sept 27 South Korean shares rose on Thursday,
led by Samsung Electronics following the launch of its new
smartphone, but gains were capped by worries about Europe
following street protests in Spain and Greece against more
austerity measures.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.4 percent at 1,988.70 points, slightly above the previous
day's two-week low.
"The index continues to hover just below the 2,000-mark as
there is no new momentum to move markets following the
quantitative easing by the ECB and the Federal Reserve," said
Jeong Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
Seoul's benchmark KOSPI index has been trading within a
tight range ahead of local holidays, which would see the markets
closed next Monday and Wednesday.
The country's highest-valued stock, Samsung Electronics
, closed up 1 percent following the unveiling of its
new Galaxy Note 2 o n Wednesday.
Local institutional investors buttressed the index by buying
95 billion won ($84.74 million) worth of KOSPI shares at market
closing.
Insurers also saw solid gains, with Samsung Life Insurance
up 0.84 percent, while Hyundai Marine & Fire
Insurance rose nearly 2 percent.
"In times of economic uncertainty, there is a flight to
safety in insurance stocks, which currently have a
return-on-equity (ROE) of 15 percent," said Won Jae-woong, an
insurance analyst at Tongyang Securities.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 421 to 386.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent
lower.
Move on day +0.42 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,666.52 5 Oct 2011
Change on yr +8.9 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1121.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting By SoMang Yang)
(somang.yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5643; Reuters
Messaging: somang.yang.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)