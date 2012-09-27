SEOUL, Sept 28 Seoul shares are seen edging up
on Friday as local investors ponder a slightly less fraught euro
zone outlook with Spain's announcement of budget spending cuts
making a format bailout more likely, calming nerves before a
major South Korean holiday next week.
"Investors have already squared positions for the holidays
as transactions take two days to clear, and the main board is
expected to rise on improved chances of Spain requesting aid
from the EU," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.
Stocks rose and the euro recovered from two-week lows on
Thursday when the Spanish budget presentation opened the door
for a potential European bailout.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.42 percent at 1,988.70 points on Thursday, slightly above
the previous session's two-week low.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:55 GMT-----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,447.15 0.96% 13.830
USD/JPY 77.62 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.656 -- 0.046
SPOT GOLD $1,777.09 -0.01% -0.200
US CRUDE $91.85 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 13485.97 0.54% 72.46
ASIA ADRS 121.70 1.95% 2.33
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES **
Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Air Lines
have submitted preliminary bids for a stake in
aircraft maker Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)
worth an estimated 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion), KAI's
largest shareholder Korea Finance Corp said Thursday.
**WOONGJIN COWAY **
Shares in South Korean water purifier maker Woongjin Coway
fell 15 pct Thursday after its largest shareholder
Woongjin Holdings applied for court receivership
Wednesday.
Woongjin affiliates Woongjin Energy, Woongjin
Chemical and Woongjin Thinkbig also
plunged nearly 15 percent Thursday. The shares are expected to
extend losses in Friday's session.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)