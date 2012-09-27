SEOUL, Sept 28 Seoul shares are seen edging up on Friday as local investors ponder a slightly less fraught euro zone outlook with Spain's announcement of budget spending cuts making a format bailout more likely, calming nerves before a major South Korean holiday next week. "Investors have already squared positions for the holidays as transactions take two days to clear, and the main board is expected to rise on improved chances of Spain requesting aid from the EU," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities. Stocks rose and the euro recovered from two-week lows on Thursday when the Spanish budget presentation opened the door for a potential European bailout. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.42 percent at 1,988.70 points on Thursday, slightly above the previous session's two-week low. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:55 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,447.15 0.96% 13.830 USD/JPY 77.62 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.656 -- 0.046 SPOT GOLD $1,777.09 -0.01% -0.200 US CRUDE $91.85 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13485.97 0.54% 72.46 ASIA ADRS 121.70 1.95% 2.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St jumps as Spain moves toward reforms >Prices fall as Spanish budget spurs risk taking >Euro rebounds from 2-week low >Oil up on Iran tension, Spain reform plans ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES ** Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Air Lines have submitted preliminary bids for a stake in aircraft maker Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) worth an estimated 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion), KAI's largest shareholder Korea Finance Corp said Thursday. **WOONGJIN COWAY ** Shares in South Korean water purifier maker Woongjin Coway fell 15 pct Thursday after its largest shareholder Woongjin Holdings applied for court receivership Wednesday. Woongjin affiliates Woongjin Energy, Woongjin Chemical and Woongjin Thinkbig also plunged nearly 15 percent Thursday. The shares are expected to extend losses in Friday's session. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)