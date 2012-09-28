SEOUL, Sept 28 Seoul shares rose in
early trade on Friday after Spain announced a budget of spending
cuts in what many see as pre-empting the likely conditions of an
international bailout.
Market participants also noted that many investors had
finished squaring positions on Thursday ahead of a holiday on
Monday as it takes two days for transactions to clear, paving
the way for fresh positions to be built.
Korea Aerospace Industries jumped 13 percent in
early trading after Hyundai Heavy Industries and
Korean Air Lines submitted preliminary bids for a
stake in the aircraft maker worth an estimated 1.2 trillion won
($1.1 billion) Thursday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4
percent to 1,996.78 points as of 0005 GMT.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)