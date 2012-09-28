SEOUL, Sept 28 South Korean shares posted modest gains on Friday as fading worries about Spain's debt management spurred foreign investor buying, but trade was subdued ahead of two local holidays next week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.38 percent at 1,996.21 points. Foreign investors purchased a net 178.2 billion won in KOSPI shares.

But the main board was weighed by local investment trust companies' net selling, as equity fund managers sought profits by offloading shares as the index hovered near 2,000 points, said Park Ok-hee, an analyst at IBK Securities.

"Manufacturing data from China and U.S. expected on Monday could affect the local market when trading resumes on Tuesday, but trading is expected to be subdued as the market takes another holiday [on Wednesday]," she said.

Tech bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.6 percent after gaining 1 percent in previous session.

Big movers included Korea Aerospace Industries, with shares closing up 14.8 percent after Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Air Lines submitted preliminary bids for a controlling stake in the aircraft maker worth an estimated $1.1 billion.

Woongjin Group affiliates extended their two-session dive after group holding company Woongjin Holdings filed for court receivership on Wednesday.

Woongjin Coway and Woongjin Energy plunged 15 percent, while Woongin Chemical and Woongjin Thinkbig fell more than 8 percent.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 494 to 305. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.1 percent.

Move on day +0.38 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,666.52 5 Oct 2011

Change on yr +9.3 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)