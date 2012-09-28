SEOUL, Sept 28 South Korean shares posted modest
gains on Friday as fading worries about Spain's debt management
spurred foreign investor buying, but trade was subdued ahead of
two local holidays next week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.38 percent at 1,996.21 points. Foreign investors purchased
a net 178.2 billion won in KOSPI shares.
But the main board was weighed by local investment trust
companies' net selling, as equity fund managers sought profits
by offloading shares as the index hovered near 2,000 points,
said Park Ok-hee, an analyst at IBK Securities.
"Manufacturing data from China and U.S. expected on Monday
could affect the local market when trading resumes on Tuesday,
but trading is expected to be subdued as the market takes
another holiday [on Wednesday]," she said.
Tech bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.6
percent after gaining 1 percent in previous session.
Big movers included Korea Aerospace Industries,
with shares closing up 14.8 percent after Hyundai Heavy
Industries and Korean Air Lines
submitted preliminary bids for a controlling stake in the
aircraft maker worth an estimated $1.1 billion.
Woongjin Group affiliates extended their two-session dive
after group holding company Woongjin Holdings filed
for court receivership on Wednesday.
Woongjin Coway and Woongjin Energy
plunged 15 percent, while Woongin Chemical and
Woongjin Thinkbig fell more than 8 percent.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 494 to 305. The KOSPI 200
benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.3 percent, while
the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.1 percent.
Move on day +0.38 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,666.52 5 Oct 2011
Change on yr +9.3 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)