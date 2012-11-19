SEOUL Nov 19 South Korean shares rebounded on
Monday as investors snapped up blue-chip stocks which were
battered last week, while hoping for a fiscal deal in the United
States which could avert a recession in the world's largest
economy.
Tech heavweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.9
percent ahead of the U.S. year-end shopping season which kicks
off on Friday. This was despite data released on Sunday showing
Samsung's investment for the third quarter was at a 10-quarter
low.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.9 percent at 1,878.10 points, its biggest daily gain in nearly
two weeks.
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)