SEOUL Nov 20 Seoul shares opened up on Tuesday, tracking firmer U.S. stocks on hopes for a political bargain to avoid a fiscal crunch in the world's largest economy.

LG Display which supplies panels used in smartphones and TVs, was up 2.7 percent extending Monday's gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 1 percent to 1,895.81 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)