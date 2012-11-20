* Panel maker LG Display among best gainer following Apple's
jump
* Blue chip tech stocks advance ahead of U.S. shopping
season
SEOUL Nov 20 Seoul shares were advancing on
Tuesday as growing prospects for a political bargain to avert a
U.S. fiscal crunch lifted overall sentiment, and tech stocks
rallied on hopes of solid quarterly results.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.5 percent higher at 1,887.03 points as of 0145 GMT.
"The KOSPI is likely to aim for the 1,900-mark today as
investors hope for a resolution to the U.S. fiscal crisis sooner
rather than later," said Uhm Tae-woong, an analyst at Bookook
Securities.
U.S. equities gained for a second session on Monday, buoyed
by a positive tone from Washington about tackling the fiscal
crunch. Stronger-than-expected earnings and encouraging housing
data also contributed to the market's advance.
LG Display, which supplies panels for Apple's
popular iPhone and iPad, was the top performer among blue chip
stocks, rallying 3.6 percent after the U.S. firm soared 7.2
percent on Monday.
"Of all the companies that supply to Apple, LG Display has
the best terms, partly due to their technological know-how, said
Lee Seung-chul, a sector analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
Other key exporters climbed ahead of U.S. shopping season
that kicks off this Friday, with Samsung Electronics
up 1.9 percent and rival LG Electronics also gaining
1.4 percent.
The gains were broad-based, with 527 shares advancing while
228 retreated.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.6
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ also edged 0.2 percent
higher.
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)