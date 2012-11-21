* Gains limited by Bernanke comments on U.S. fiscal cliff
* Samsung Elec extends gains after target price gain
* Leisure and consumer stocks gain
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Nov 21 Seoul shares inched up in morning
trade on Wednesday, as Samsung Electronics climbed
to its highest level in more than six months after a brokerage
lifted its target price and earnings estimates for the benchmark
heavyweight.
But gains for the overall market were capped after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke said the central bank does not
have the tools to offset a potential recession if politicians
fail to strike a deal to prevent a fiscal shortfall of some $600
billion.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.2 percent higher to 1,894.41 points as of 0228 GMT, supported
by continued foreign buying.
"The KOSPI is faltering as it nears the psychological
barrier of 1,900," said Cho Byung-hyun at Tongyang Securities,
but added that it could break above that level in the near-term
given that U.S. data is showing an improving picture of the
economy ahead of the year-end shopping season.
Samsung Electronics, the biggest South Korean firm by market
value, was up 2.4 percent at 1.396 million won, and looked set
to put in a third straight day of gains.
KDB Daewoo Securities on Wednesday lifted Samsung's target
price to 1.9 million won from 1.65 million won, as well as its
earnings estimates for the current quarter and next year, saying
it expects the company to solidify its lead in the smartphone
market.
Other technology stocks lost ground, with Samsung's phone
rival LG Electronics shedding 2.8 percent, while
panel maker LG Display fell by 1.9 percent.
Investors rushed to snapped up defensive plays, with the
leisure and consumer indices gaining
more than 1 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent
higher.
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)