* Samsung Elec up for third day nearing record highs
* LG Elec, LG Display down after Tuesday's gains
* POSCO hits lowest closing levels since March 2009
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Nov 21 South Korean shares erased gains
from earlier in the day on Wednesday despite Samsung Electronics
climbing to its highest level in more than six
months, after international lenders failed to clinch a rescue
deal on Greece.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.32 percent at 1,884.04 points, snapping a two-day rally.
"The failure of European Union officials to agree on aid for
Greece, as well as the lack of progress to tackle the turmoil in
the Gaza Strip is weighing on the index," said Lim Su-gyun at
Samsung Securities.
"The KOSPI is taking a breather while digesting bad news
from abroad, but has already bottomed out, and is likely to
rebound from here."
International lenders ended their meeting in the early hours
of Wednesday morning without agreement on the next tranche of
loans to Greece.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is in Jerusalem
seeking a truce that can hold back Israel's ground troops while
Egypt's new Islamist government is mediating between Israel and
Gaza.
Samsung Electronics, the biggest South Korean firm by market
value, rose 1.5 percent to 1.38 million Korean won ($1,300), its
highest closing level since May 3.
KDB Daewoo Securities on Wednesday lifted Samsung's target
price to 1.9 million won from 1.65 million won, as well as its
earnings estimates for the current quarter and next year, saying
it expects the company to solidify its lead in the smartphone
market.
The U.S. International Trade Commission also said on
Tuesday that it will review a decision that found Apple
did not violate patents owned by Samsung in making the iPod
touch, iPhone and iPad.
"Investors are hoping that ITC's decision to review
Samsung's case against Apple means it is on solid footing in its
patent battles," Hong Sung-ho, a tech analyst at IM Investment &
Securities.
Other technology shares retreated, with Samsung's phone
rival LG Electronics shedding 3.7 percent, while
panel maker LG Display fell by 2.6 percent.
POSCO extended its losses, falling 2.7 percent
to its lowest level since March 2 2009. Market watchers are
lowering their expectations for the steelmaker's fourth-quarter
earnings.
Investors rushed to defensive plays, sending the consumer
index 1.7 percent higher.
Declining shares outnumbered gainers 548 to 271.
Foreign investors bought a net 137 billion Korean won
($126.59 million) worth of KOSPI shares, the biggest volume
since Nov. 2. However, this was not enough to offset selling by
retail investors and local institutions.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down
0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent
lower.
Move on day -0.32 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +3.19 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1082.2750 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Eric
Meijer)