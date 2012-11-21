SEOUL, Nov 22 Seoul shares are likely to regain some ground on Thursday, after a truce was declared between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza strip, helping push up U.S. stocks overnight. "We expect the KOSPI to rise modestly as the Middle East risk has abated with a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas," IBK Securities wrote in a morning note to investors. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to 1,884.04 points on Wednesday, snapping a two-day rally. Wall Street gains were modest with trading subdued ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,391.03 0.23% 3.220 USD/JPY 82.50 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.680 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD $1,728.39 -0.01% -0.140 US CRUDE $87.38 0.73% 0.630 DOW JONES 12836.89 0.38% 48.38 ASIA ADRS 120.25 0.41% 0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 gains for fourth session on light volume >Prices slip with profit taking in thin volume >Euro hits 6-1/2-month peak vs yen >Oil up as pre-holiday covering offsets Gaza truce ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG ELECTRONICS ** Shares in LG may continue to come under pressure after dropping 3.7 percent on Wednesday on market chatter of a write-down worth at least 100 billion won ($92.30 million), and bigger than expected fines by the EU on cartel charges for fixing prices of televisions. Shares in affiliates LG Display fell 2.6 percent and LG Innotek also shed 3.2 percent. **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics said in a regulatory filing that it is considering expanding production of system semiconductors at its factory in Austin, Texas. ($1 = 1083.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)