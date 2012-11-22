* Samsung Elec rises to record closing high on smartphones
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Nov 22 South Korean shares advanced on
Thursday led by index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
closing at a record-high on expectations of strong
earnings and a U.S. court order that may help the firm in its
battle with Apple Inc.
A Chinese factory survey showing an expansion in activity
also helped lift sentiment, analysts said. China is South
Korea's biggest trading partner.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.8 percent at 1,899.50 points after a fall of 0.3 percent
the previous session.
"China's manufacturing data exceeded expectations and helped
widen the KOSPI's early gains. Samsung's relentless rise also
lifted the index because of its weight," said Lee Jae-hoon, an
analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
Shares in Samsung Electronics closed up 2.4 percent at 1.417
million Korean won ($1,300), buoyed by expectations that its
smartphone business will lead strong profit growth. The firm has
a 17 percent weighting in the KOSPI, as of Thursday.
Legal experts say the question of which patents are covered
by the Apple-HTC settlement, and licensing details, could help
Samsung in its efforts to thwart Apple's quest for a permanent
sales ban on its products.
Other technology shares also advanced, with chipmaker SK
Hynix up 2.8 percent and flat-screen maker LG
Display rising 2 percent.
Hyundai Motor bucked the trend, falling 1.2
percent. U.S. data showed on Thursday U.S. consumers have become
less willing to buy cars from Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia
Motors Corp since the South Korean automakers
admitted overstating the fuel economy of some of their vehicles.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 439 to 365.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ also edged 1 percent
higher.
Move on day +0.82 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +4.04 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1083.4000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)