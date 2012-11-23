SEOUL Nov 23 South Korean shares rose on
Friday, as investors snapped up tech shares ahead of the
year-end shopping season, pushing index heavyweight Samsung
Electronics to a fresh lifetime high.
Samsung Electronics, which closed at a record high on
Thursday, advanced a further 1.4 percent. The world's largest
smartphone maker by market share has about a 17 percent
weighting in the KOSPI.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished above 1,900-mark for the first time in nearly two
weeks, rising 0.6 percent to 1.911.33 points.
($1 = 1085.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)