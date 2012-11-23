SEOUL Nov 23 South Korean shares rose on Friday as investors pushed index heavyweight Samsung Electronics to a fresh high on expectations of strong sales for its smartphones and tablet PCs during the year-end shopping season.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,911.33 points, climbing over 1,900-mark hurdle for the first time in nearly two weeks. On the week, the index was 2.7 percent higher.

"Buying by pension funds helped the index rally this week. Today, they were joined by foreigners who helped push the KOSPI firmly into gains after a morning of oscillation," said Uhm Tae-woong, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

Samsung Electronics rose 1.4 percent to a new lifetime high. Shares in the world's largest phone maker, which has about a 17 percent weighting in the KOSPI, have risen more than 30 percent since lows in July.

The KOSPI dipped into the red during early trade, but gained in mid-session. While foreign and local institutional buying buttressed the index, trading volumes were at their lowest since early August.

Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors outperformed the market, rising 3.1 percent and 2.9 percent respectively.

"Hyundai Motor is expected to report solid U.S. sales in November, with seasonally adjusted annualised auto sales hitting their highest level since February of 2008," said Chung Tae-oh, auto sector analyst at Daishin Securities.

However, declining shares almost evened winners 405 to 402.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.8 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.4 percent lower.

Move on day +0.62 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +4.69 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)