SEOUL, Nov 26 Seoul shares are likely to gain on Monday, helped by a promising start to the U.S. holiday shopping season, while concerns about U.S. fiscal woes and Europe's debt crisis have receded somewhat. "The KOSPI is expected to continue on an upward trend this week after it saw a weekly increase of 2.7 percent last week and surpassed the 1,900 mark," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. U.S. shoppers went to stores earlier and bought online more than before this Thanksgiving weekend, giving retailers a strong start to the holiday shopping season, data showed on Sunday. Global stocks and the euro gained on Friday on signs of progress in talks on releasing aid to Greece and after an influential German survey found business sentiment had improved in Europe's largest economy. U.S. stocks rose for a fifth day in a low-volume trading session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,911.33 points on Friday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:27 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,409.15 1.3% 18.120 USD/JPY 82.33 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.693 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,752.39 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $88.28 1.03% 0.900 DOW JONES 13009.68 1.35% 172.79 ASIA ADRS 122.41 1.80% 2.16 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St ends higher in short session, led by techs >US bonds fall, less safe haven demand >Euro heads for second week of gains on Greece hope >Oil rises on Egypt violence, euro zone optimism ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HANWHA CHEMICAL ** Hanwha Chemical Corp reported late Friday a third-quarter operating profit of 40.3 billion Korean won, a 51 percent decrease from the same period in 2011. **KANGWON LAND ** Casino operator Kangwon Land Inc said in a regulatory filing late Friday it officially submitted a request to increase its gaming tables and machines from a total of 1,092 to 1,560. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)