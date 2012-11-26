* Kangwon Land gains more than 9 pct on news of new gaming tables

* Ahnlab drops 15 pct after shareholder drops out of presidential race

SEOUL Nov 26 South Korean shares edged down on Monday as worries about Greece returned to the fore, with tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd coming off last week's record highs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.09 percent lower at 1,909.55 points as of 0228 GMT, losing ground after opening in positive territory.

"Positive investor sentiment led by hopes for Black Friday has been exhausted somewhat, while external uncertainties such as the Greece debt problem remain," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Greece's international creditors will hold crunch talks later on Monday - their third meeting in as many weeks - to unlock loans needed to avert bankruptcy for the stricken nation.

Asian markets broadly, though, were higher on hopes that euro zone ministers would be able to strike a deal to disburse aid to Greece.

Lee said investors took profits from gainers in the Seoul market while snapping up decliners.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.4 percent on profit-taking after reaching a lifetime high on Friday, while Hyundai Motor Co gained 0.5 percent after falling 14 percent since the end of September.

Shares in Kangwon Land Inc advanced 9.4 percent after the casino operator said in a regulatory filing late Friday it officially submitted a request to increase its gaming tables and machines from a total of 1,092 to 1,560.

"This is the first confirmed increase in tables in eight years," Hwang Sung-jin, an analyst at HMC Investment & Securities said. "Revenue and net profit in 2013 is expected to increase by 28.5 percent and 38.1 percent on-year, respectively."

Shares in computer antivirus program developer Ahnlab Inc plunged 15 percent after its largest shareholder and independent presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo bowed out of the presidential race late Friday.

Declining shares nearly matched winners 399 to 380 near mid-session. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ traded nearly flat. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)