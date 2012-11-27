* Hyundai Motor up 3.7 pct; Hyundai Mobis up 5.6 pct

By Somang Yang

SEOUL Nov 27 South Korean shares rebounded to their highest closing level in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, driven by auto-related shares, as news of a debt deal for Greece revive investors' risk appetite.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.9 percent at 1,925.20 points, its best close since Nov. 7.

"Programme buying of blue chips was responsible for today's rise as investors cheered the Greek agreement," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.

Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund clinched agreement on reducing Greece's debt on Monday in a breakthrough to release urgently-needed loans to keep the near-bankrupt economy afloat.

But Lim said the Greece development is not enough to sustain the index's momentum, saying the ongoing U.S. budget talks and the uncertainty of the Spanish economy may keep foreigners at bay.

Local institutions bought a net 385 billion won ($354.7 million) worth of KOSPI shares, buttressing the main board despite selling by retail and foreign investors.

Automaker Hyundai Motor rose 3.7 percent, extending Monday's gain after falling 14 percent between end-September and Friday. Its parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis jumped 5.6 percent.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 0.9 percent despite coming under fire for illegal work practices at its Chinese suppliers.

In the overall market, decliners and winners were roughly even at 416 to 404.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 1.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent lower.

Move on day +0.87 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +5.45 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1085.4500 Korean won) ($1 = 1085.4500 Korean won) (Editing by Kim Coghill)