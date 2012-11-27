SEOUL, Nov 28 Seoul shares are likely to edge
lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street losses as uncertainties
over the United States' fiscal woes deflated investor risk
appetite spurred by a Greek debt deal.
"As concerns over the U.S. 'fiscal cliff' return to the
foreground, the main board is expected to lose ground after
Tuesday's gains," said Kwak Byung-ryeol, an analyst at Eugene
Securities.
The euro and U.S. stocks fell after U.S. Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid said there has been "little progress" among
lawmakers in dealing with the "fiscal cliff"..
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.9 percent at 1,925.20 points on Tuesday, its best close
since Nov. 7.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:39 GMT -------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,398.94 -0.52% -7.350
USD/JPY 82.10 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.639 -- -0.027
SPOT GOLD $1,738.28 -0.19% -3.370
US CRUDE $87.18 -0.64% -0.560
DOW JONES 12878.13 -0.69% -89.24
ASIA ADRS 121.31 -0.67% -0.82
----------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St falls, hit by Reid's fiscal cliff comments
> Prices gain modestly on worries over fiscal crisis
> Euro falls vs dollar, yen on doubt on Greece deal
> Oil dips on U.S. budget worries, gasoline rises
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
Ericsson, the world's biggest telecom network
equipment maker, said on Tuesday it was suing Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd for patent infringement after two years of
talks failed to yield a license agreement.
**KT **
The Korea Exchange called late on Tuesday for
telecommunications service provider KT Corp to confirm or deny a
local media report that it is seeking to acquire local brokerage
firms E*Trade Korea Co Ltd or IM Investment &
Securities Co Ltd. The deadline for KT Corp's regulatory filing
is midday local time (0300 GMT).
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)