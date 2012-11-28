SEOUL Nov 28 South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as foreign investors took profits after recent gains, with risk appetite subdued by uncertainty over U.S. fiscal woes.

Steelmakers lost ground across the board, with POSCO falling 2.2 percent while Dongkuk Steel Mill Co Ltd slid 2.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.65 percent to close at 1,912.78 points, slightly down from the initial tabulation of a 0.64 percent fall at 0600 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin; Editing by Richard Pullin)