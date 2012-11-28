SEOUL Nov 28 South Korean shares fell on
Wednesday as foreign investors took profits after recent gains,
with risk appetite subdued by uncertainty over U.S. fiscal woes.
Steelmakers lost ground across the board, with
POSCO falling 2.2 percent while Dongkuk Steel Mill
Co Ltd slid 2.7 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.65 percent to close at 1,912.78 points, slightly down from the
initial tabulation of a 0.64 percent fall at 0600 GMT.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Richard Pullin)