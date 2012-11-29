Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
SEOUL Nov 29 South Korean shares rose slightly in early trading on Thursday, tracing Wall Street gains as hints of a possible compromise on U.S. fiscal talks spurred investor appetite.
Hyundai Motor Co rose 1.6 percent after Hyundai's U.S. executive John Krafcik said on Wednesday the restatement of EPA fuel economy figures had had no impact so far on Hyundai's U.S. sales, but constrained supply of vehicles could cut into its U.S. market share.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.56 percent at 1,923.56 points at 0002 GMT.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.