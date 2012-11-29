SEOUL, Nov 30 Seoul shares are likely to
continue to rise on the last trading day of November, but their
gains may be capped by conflicting comments from U.S.
legislators about talks on a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff."
The top Republican House Speaker John Boehner said on
Thursday that lawmakers were making no substantive progress in
reaching a budget deal that would avoid automatic tax increases
and spending cuts set for early 2013 - the fiscal cliff - that
could push the U.S. economy into a recession.
"Concerns about the fiscal cliff linger, but investors still
expect a budget deal to be reached by the end of this year.
Today's shares will fare well," said Lee Jeong-do, an analyst at
Shinhan Investment Corp.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.15 percent to close at 1,934.85 points on Thursday, its
highest finish since Nov. 7.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:39 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,415.95 0.43% 6.020
USD/JPY 82.13 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.620 --- 0.014
SPOT GOLD $1,725.44 0.04% 0.650
US CRUDE $88.07 1.83% 1.580
DOW JONES 13021.82 0.28%3 6.71
ASIA ADRS 123.18 1.33% 1.62
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
The South Korean builder said it had received a letter of
award to construct a fertilizer plant in Nigeria in a project
estimated at $289 million.
KOREA GAS CORP (KOGAS)
KOGAS said on Thursday that it will invest $1.3 billion in
the development of Australia's Gladstone LNG (GLNG) project in
which it holds a 15 percent stake, the South Korean firm said on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)