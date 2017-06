SEOUL Nov 30 Seoul shares eased marginally from an around three-week high reached the previous session, as concerns over U.S. political wrangling for a deal to avert a "fiscal cliff" hung over markets globally.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.1 percent at 1,932.90 points on Friday.

The KOSPI managed to post a monthly gain of 1.1 percent in November, as it has rebounded since mid-November. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)