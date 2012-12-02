SEOUL, Dec 3 Seoul shares are likely to stagnate on the first trading day of December as the ongoing political debate over a U.S. "fiscal cliff" overshadows positive economic data from China and South Korea. China's economy resumed momentum in November, with the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rising to a 7-month high of 50.6 from 50.2 in October. South Korean exports also posted their first back-to-back growth for the year last month, adding to signs of recovering global demand and backing the view that Asia's fourth-largest economy has bottomed out. "The KOSPI is expected to kick off the session in the positive territory because of data from here and China. But for the day, the index will be lacklustre because of political wrangles over the fiscal cliff," said Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Sunday predicted that a year-end deal would be reached to avoid possible economic doom. But senior U.S. Republican John Boehner, renewed his stand against increased tax rates, leaving talks at a stalemate. KDB Daewoo's Kim said an announcement by North Korea that it would carry out its second rocket launch of 2012 would have little impact on the stock market, as the geographical risk was nothing new to investors. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.1 percent at 1,932.90 points on Friday, although the KOSPI managed to post a monthly gain of 1.1 percent in November. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,416.18 0.02% 0.230 USD/JPY 82.41 0.07% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.613 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,714.19 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $88.91 0.95% 0.840 DOW JONES 13025.58 0.03% 3.76 ASIA ADRS 123.34 0.13% 0.16 ----------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends flat as 'fiscal cliff' focus lingers >Prices flat as profit-taking offsets monthendbuying >Euro subdued, China data cheers Aussie dlr >Oil posts first monthly rise since August ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors ** A senior U.S. senator pressed Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp on their plans to compensate customers for inflated fuel-efficiency claims the two companies admitted earlier November. **Hyundai Marine & Fire ** Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgraded the ratings on Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance to positive from stable, saying the insurer's underwriting performance and capitalization have improved over the past few years. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)