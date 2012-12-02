SEOUL, Dec 3 Seoul shares are likely to stagnate
on the first trading day of December as the ongoing political
debate over a U.S. "fiscal cliff" overshadows positive economic
data from China and South Korea.
China's economy resumed momentum in November, with the
official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rising
to a 7-month high of 50.6 from 50.2 in October.
South Korean exports also posted their first back-to-back
growth for the year last month, adding to signs of recovering
global demand and backing the view that Asia's fourth-largest
economy has bottomed out.
"The KOSPI is expected to kick off the session in the
positive territory because of data from here and China. But for
the day, the index will be lacklustre because of political
wrangles over the fiscal cliff," said Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst
at KDB Daewoo Securities.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Sunday predicted
that a year-end deal would be reached to avoid possible economic
doom. But senior U.S. Republican John Boehner, renewed his stand
against increased tax rates, leaving talks at a stalemate.
KDB Daewoo's Kim said an announcement by North Korea that it
would carry out its second rocket launch of 2012 would have
little impact on the stock market, as the geographical risk was
nothing new to investors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.1 percent at 1,932.90 points on Friday, although
the KOSPI managed to post a monthly gain of 1.1 percent in
November.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,416.18 0.02% 0.230
USD/JPY 82.41 0.07% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.613 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,714.19 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $88.91 0.95% 0.840
DOW JONES 13025.58 0.03% 3.76
ASIA ADRS 123.34 0.13% 0.16
-----------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors **
A senior U.S. senator pressed Hyundai Motor Co and its
affiliate Kia Motors Corp on their plans to compensate customers
for inflated fuel-efficiency claims the two companies admitted
earlier November.
**Hyundai Marine & Fire **
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgraded the ratings on
Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance to positive from stable, saying
the insurer's underwriting performance and capitalization have
improved over the past few years.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)