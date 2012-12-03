* Economic data from China, Korea lift KOSPI
* Auto shares gain ahead of Nov sales data
* Defence stocks rally on N.Korea's rocket launch plan
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Dec 3 Seoul shares advanced to their
highest in more than six weeks in morning trade on Monday,
buoyed by positive South Korean and Chinese economic data,
though concerns about global weakness capped gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index KOSPI) stood
0.36 percent higher at 1939.77 points as of 1104 GMT, off an
early high of 1,944.75 that marked its highest intraday level
since Oct. 19.
Investors were encouraged by South Korea posting its first
back-to-back growth in exports for the year last month while the
country's manufacturing sector shrank at a slower pace than in
October.
Sentiment was also buoyed by China's official manufacturing
purchasing managers' index rising to a seven-month high of 50.6
in November from 50.2 in October.
Foreign investors were buyers, while institutional selling
weighed on the index.
"I don't expect the upward trend to be sustainable," said
Laurence Kim, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
The recent economic data from the United States and China
have been good, but the U.S. economy may have peaked and the
rebound in China will be modest, he said.
Eyes are on a string of U.S. economic indicators to be
released this week, including the Institute for Supply
Management's reading of the manufacturing sector on Monday and
the U.S. government's November jobs report on Friday.
"On top of the euro zone risk and the U.S. fiscal cliff,
U.S. economic data could be worse-than-expected and weigh on the
stock market," Kim said.
With barely a month left before the "fiscal cliff,"
Republicans and Democrats remained far apart on Friday in talks
to avoid the across-the-board tax hikes and spending cuts that
threaten to throw the world's biggest economy back into
recession.
The KOSPI showed muted response to an announcement by North
Korea over the weekend that it would carry out its second rocket
launch of 2012. But defense-related stocks
rallied, with Victek and Speco jumping
by the daily limit of 15 percent.
The automobile sector gained ahead of the planned
announcements of November global sales by automakers later on
Monday, with Hyundai Motor firming 1.8 percent and
Kia Motors rising 1.8 percent.
Although construction shares lost across the board, Samsung
C&T Corp managed to rise 0.3 percent after it
announced it won a $596 million order to build a power plant in
Penang, Malaysia from the Energy Commission of Malaysia.
(Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)