* China, Korea economic data cheers investors
* Auto shares gain on Nov sales data
* Defence stocks rally on N.Korea's rocket launch plan
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Dec 3 Seoul shares rose to their highest
closing level in six weeks on Monday, buoyed by positive South
Korean and Chinese economic data, though concerns about global
weakness capped gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index KOSPI)
finished 0.4 percent higher at 1,940.02 points, its highest
closing level since Oct. 22.
Sentiment was buoyed by China's official manufacturing
purchasing managers' index rising to a seven-month high of 50.6
in November from 50.2 in October.
Investors were also encouraged by South Korea posting its
first back-to-back growth in exports for the year - there were
gains in both October and November - while the country's
manufacturing sector shrank at a slower pace last month than in
October.
Foreign investors were buyers, while institutional selling
weighed on the index.
"I don't expect the upward trend to be sustainable," said
Laurence Kim, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
Recent economic data from the United States and China has
been good, but the U.S. economy may have peaked and the rebound
in China will be modest, he said.
Eyes are on a string of U.S. economic indicators to be
released this week, including the Institute for Supply
Management's reading of the manufacturing sector on Monday and
the U.S. government's November jobs report on Friday.
"On top of the euro zone risk and the U.S. fiscal cliff,
U.S. economic data could be worse-than-expected and weigh on the
stock market," Kim said.
With barely a month left before reaching the "fiscal cliff"
Republicans and Democrats remained far apart on Friday in talks
to avoid the across-the-board tax hikes and spending cuts that
threaten to throw the world's biggest economy back into
recession.
The KOSPI showed muted response to an announcement by North
Korea over the weekend that it would carry out its second rocket
launch of 2012.
But defence-related stocks rallied, with Victek
and Speco jumping by the daily limit of 15 percent.
Automakers gained on solid November sales, with Hyundai
Motor firming 1.3 percent and Kia Motors
rising 1.1 percent. Hyundai said its November
sales expanded 12 percent at home and overseas from a year
earlier, while Kia's sales went up 6 percent.
Samsung Electronics, South Korea's biggest stock
by market value, gained 1.7 percent to 1.43 million won
($1,300), its second-highest closing price to date. Its phone
rival LG Electronics rose 1.2 percent.
Although most construction shares lost ground, Samsung C&T
Corp rose 0.7 percent after it announced it won a
$596 million order to build a power plant in Penang, Malaysia.
Decliners outnumbered gaining shares 486 to 319.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 0.5
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent
lower.
Move on day +0.37 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +6.3 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1082.8500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)