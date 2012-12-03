SEOUL, Dec 4 Seoul shares are likely to edge
down on Tuesday, tracing Wall Street losses as risk appetite is
dampened on unexpectedly weak U.S. manufacturing data.
"The main board is seen opening down due to weak U.S. data,
but it isn't expected to drop far due to anticipation of revived
growth from China," said Park Hae-sung, an analyst at LIG
Investment & Securities.
Global shares pared early gains to trade mostly lower on
Monday after U.S. manufacturing activity hit a three-year low in
November, offsetting the positive outlook from China's official
manufacturing purchasing manager's index hitting a seven-month
high in November.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index KOSPI)
finished 0.4 percent higher at 1,940.02 points, its highest
closing level since Oct. 22.
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**POSCO **
Steelmaker POSCO has secured exclusive negotiating rights to
acquire a stake in a Canadian iron ore mine operator controlled
by ArcelorMittal, a source with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
**HYUNDAI MOTOR **
Hyundai Motor Co posted an 8 percent increase in U.S. sales
in November on Monday as sales hit 53,487 vehicles, up from
49,610 in the same month last year.
