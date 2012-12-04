* POSCO loses after report of talks to buy Canada mine stake
* Telecom shares buck trend; apparel firms gain on cold snap
SEOUL Dec 4 South Korean shares eased from a
six-week high on Tuesday, but trimmed early losses to end only
slightly lower as foreign and retail investor buying helped
offset the impact of weak U.S. manufacturing data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.25 percent at 1,935.18 points, having fallen 0.6 percent
earlier in the day.
Chinese manufacturing output grew last month for the first
time in more than a year but a surprise contraction in U.S.
factory activity tempered optimism for the health of the world
economy.
"The manufacturing data in China and Europe were good, but
the key is the U.S. economy. The U.S. manufacturing sector
remains lacklustre, weighing on the stock market today," said
Cho Young-hyun, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
"The stalled U.S. budget talks will curb the short-term
rally of the KOSPI. But I expect the U.S. manufacturing data to
rebound in December, as consumer sentiment is improving because
of rising prices of assets such as homes, stocks and bonds," he
said.
Heavyweights ended the session lower after choppy trade,
with Hyundai Motor edging down 0.2 percent despite
solid U.S. sales gains in November. Samsung Electronics
finished flat.
POSCO lost 1.9 percent after news that the South
Korean steelmaker had retained exclusive negotiating rights to
acquire a stake in a Canadian iron ore mine operator controlled
by ArcelorMittal.
The Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday that POSCO has
invited South Korea's National Pension Service to act as a
financial investor in the deal, expected to be worth more than
$1 billion.
"Investors have no problems with POSCO seeking to secure
steelmaking materials, but the price does matter. Investors are
concerned about potentially high acquisition prices, which are
sending POSCO shares down today," said Kim Yun-sang, an analyst
at LIG Investment & Securities.
Telecom stocks, regarded as defensive stocks because of
their stable dividends, bucked the market decline, with LG Uplus
up 0.8 percent and SK Telecom rising
0.99 percent.
Apparel companies also bucked the market fall on Tuesday,
with the textile & wear sub-index up 1.5 percent, driven
by expectations that South Korea's unusually low temperatures
would boost demand for their products.
Decliners outnumbered gaining shares 430 to 368.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks declined 0.3
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.8 percent.
Move on day -0.25 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +5.99 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)