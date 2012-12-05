* Foreign investors turn into net sellers
* Samsung Elec up after heir apparent promoted
SEOUL Dec 5 Seoul shares rose slightly in
morning trade on Wednesday, buoyed by a rise in market
heavyweight Samsung Electronics, although sentiment
was dampened by stalled talks on the U.S. fiscal standoff.
Foreign investors were net sellers of shares in morning
trade after four consecutive days of buying, while institutional
investors resumed buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.28 percent higher at 1,940.51 points as of 0233 GMT.
"Investors will sit on the fence until there is progress in
a U.S. fiscal deal," said Jeon Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung
Securities.
Optimism over the budget negotiations was dented after
President Barack Obama rejected a Republican proposal to resolve
the crisis and repeated that any deal must include a rise in
income tax rates on the wealthiest Americans.
Samsung firmed 0.9 percent after the electronics giant
promoted Jay Y. Lee, the anointed heir of the company chairman,
to vice chairman on Wednesday.
"Jay Y. Lee has not shown many qualifications as the
successor. In my view, he is still learning and does not have a
great say, as his father remains at the top," a local fund
manger said.
"A leader is important for a company, but Samsung Group is
big enough not to be swayed by one individual," he added.
Bank shares rebounded after declines on Tuesday, with KB
Financial Group up 1 percent and Woori Finance Corp
climbing 1.2 percent
Among smaller-cap stocks, Neowiz Corp and its
affiliate Neowiz Games Corp plunged by the daily
limit of 15 percent after a media report said their major
shareholder Electronic Arts plans to dispose of the
entire 27.35 percent stake the U.S. game publisher has in the
two South Korean companies.
In contrast, the shares of nTels surged by the
daily limit after media reports that Japanese mobile operator
SoftBank Corp has invested 1.6 billion Korean won
($1.48 million) in the South Korean firm.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)