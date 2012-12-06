SEOUL Dec 6 South Korean shares inched up in
morning trade on Thursday, buoyed by remarks by U.S. President
Barack Obama that a deal to avert a looming fiscal crisis could
be possible within a week.
LG Electronics and Samsung SDI
slumped more than 3 percent after the European Commision imposed
its biggest antitrust fine of 1.47 billion euros ($1.92 billion)
on the two Korean firms and four others for running two cartels
on cathode ray tubes.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.11 percent at 1,949.23 points at 0003 GMT.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)