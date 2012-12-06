* U.S. fiscal wrangling keeps investors at bay
* Samsung Electronics eases from life-time high
SEOUL Dec 6 Seoul shares rose marginally to
touch a fresh seven-week high on Thursday, led by gains in steel
stocks, as investors waited on signs of progress in stalled U.S.
budget talks.
Steel shares extended gains after China's next president
said on Tuesday the state will fine-tune policies to ensure
stable economic growth next year, boosting the demand outlook.
South Korea's top steelmaker POSCO firmed 2.95
percent, while second-ranked Hyundai Steel rose 4.7
percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
up 0.13 percent to 1,949.62 points, its highest closing level
since Oct.18.
Foreign investors continued to buy shares for a sixth
consecutive session, propping up the index.
The KOPSI has been trading above its 20-day moving average
since Nov. 22, indicating a positive market trend.
Sentiment was lifted by U.S. President Barack Obama's
remarks on Wednesday that a "fiscal cliff" deal could be reached
in a week if his opponents would compromise on taxes.
But investors held back from making aggressive bets, as
political wrangling continued over a deal to avert a U.S.
"fiscal cliff" - a combination of U.S. government spending cuts
and tax rises due to take effect in early 2013.
"The market is struggling to rise sharply, weighed down by
concerns about an uphill political battle to reach a U.S. fiscal
deal," said Lee Kyeong-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
LG Electronics Inc and Samsung SDI Co Ltd
pared losses to end down 1.5 percent and 1.6
percent, respectively. The European Commission imposed its
biggest antitrust fine of 1.47 billion euros ($1.92 billion) on
the two Korean firms and four others for running two cartels on
cathode ray tubes.
Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
eased 0.07 percent at 1.454 million won after hitting a fresh
intraday high of 1.471 million won ($1,400) earlier in the
session.
Decliners outnumbered gaining shares 429 to 387.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 0.3
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ slid 1.7 percent.
Move on day +0.13 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +6.79 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1083.4500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)