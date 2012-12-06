SEOUL Dec 6 Seoul shares rose marginally to
touch a fresh seven-week high on Thursday, led by gains in steel
stocks, as investors waited on signs of progress in stalled U.S.
budget talks.
Steel shares extended gains after China's next president
said on Tuesday the state will fine-tune policies to ensure
stable economic growth next year, boosting the demand outlook.
South Korea's top steelmaker POSCO firmed 2.95
percent, while second-ranked Hyundai Steel rose 4.7
percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
up 0.13 percent to 1,949.62 points, its highest closing level
since Oct.18.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)