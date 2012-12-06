SEOUL, Dec 7 Seoul shares are likely to edge up on Friday, tracing modest Wall Street gains as investors await U.S. employment data and positive signs in budget talks. "The main board is expected to rise on Friday, but gains will be limited in the absence of game-changing events since the last session as we await upcoming U.S. employment data and the weekend," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. Global shares edged higher on Thursday, with U.S. stocks modestly advancing as investors watched for signs of progress in the "fiscal cliff" talks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.13 percent to close at 1,949.62 points on Thursday, its highest closing level since October 18. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:44 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,413.94 0.33% 4.660 USD/JPY 82.36 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.586 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,699.33 0.04% 0.710 US CRUDE $86.26 -1.84% -1.620 DOW JONES 13074.04 0.30% 39.55 ASIA ADRS 123.57 0.47% 0.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Apple's gains lift tech before jobs data >US 10-year yields near 3-week lows before jobs data >Downbeat ECB knocks wind out of euro bulls >Oil falls on euro zone concerns, dollar strength ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd squared off again in court on Thursday, as the iPhone maker prepared to convince a U.S. district judge to ban sales of a number of the Korean company's devices and defend a $1.05 billion jury award. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)