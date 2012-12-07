SEOUL Dec 7 South Korean shares rose on Friday,
tracking modest gains on Wall Street as investors await U.S.
employment data and hope for positive signs in budget talks.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
inched up in early trading, just above Wednesday's lifetime
closing high, after a U.S. district court hearing began on a
range of issues including rival Apple Inc's request to
ban sales of some Samsung devices.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.3 percent at 1,955.01 points at 0006 GMT.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)