* Samsung Electronics marks fresh record intraday high
* SK Hynix up almost 4 pct on positive earnings outlook
SEOUL Dec 7 South Korean shares rose on Friday,
extending gains into a third session, as investors hoped for
positive signs in U.S. budget talks and pro-growth policies from
China, while the market awaited a U.S. jobs report due later in
the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
0.47 percent to 1,958.82 points as of 0154 GMT, as foreign
investors net purchased KOSPI stocks for the seventh consecutive
session.
"The main board is extending its upward trend that began in
mid-November on hopes for a positive conclusion to the U.S.
'fiscal cliff' and economic growth policies from China," said
Park Hae-sung, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
was up 1.7 percent after touching a fresh record intraday high
of 1.482 million won. Chipmakers were bullish as SK
Hynix Inc rose 3.8 percent on forecasts of a return
to operating profit in the fourth quarter.
Steelmakers rose for a third session after leading
Thursday's stock gains on a positive demand outlook due to
China's plans to fine-tune policies to ensure stable economic
growth in 2013.
But auto shares fell, continuing their trend of
seesawing since late November's rapid gains on strong sales.
Hyundai Motor Co fell 2 percent while affiliate Kia
Motors Corp dropped 1.8 percent.
Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd and Hyundai Merchant
Marine Co Ltd both rose more than 11 percent, as
investors bet the controlling shareholders of both companies
could buy up more shares to cement management control after
Hyundai Elevator's second-largest shareholder filed a suit
against Hyundai Elevator last month.
Among small-cap stocks, computer antivirus program developer
Ahnlab Inc jumped 6.8 percent after its largest
shareholder and former independent presidential candidate Ahn
Cheol-soo publicly declared his support for mainstream
opposition candidate Moon Jae-in late Thursday.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 453 to 289 near
midsession.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.5
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1 percent higher.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)