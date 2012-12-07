SEOUL Dec 7 South Korean shares rose for a
third straight session on Friday, led by index heavyweight
Samsung Electronics Co, as investors awaited
positive signs in U.S. budget talks and pro-growth policies from
China.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
0.4 percent to 1,957.5 points.
Samsung Electronics rose 1.8 percent to a fresh all-time
closing high of 1.48 million won ($1,400), lifted by
expectations for solid fourth-quarter results from its mobile
business. Shares of the world's biggest technology firm by
revenue climbed 5.3 percent in the week.
($1 = 1083.1500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)