SEOUL Dec 7 South Korean shares rose for a third straight session on Friday, led by index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co, as investors awaited positive signs in U.S. budget talks and pro-growth policies from China.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.4 percent to 1,957.5 points.

Samsung Electronics rose 1.8 percent to a fresh all-time closing high of 1.48 million won ($1,400), lifted by expectations for solid fourth-quarter results from its mobile business. Shares of the world's biggest technology firm by revenue climbed 5.3 percent in the week. ($1 = 1083.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)