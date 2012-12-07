* Samsung seen rising further
* Concerns about Samsung's market leadership dim-analyst
* Automakers fall after rapid gains in late November
SEOUL, Dec 7 South Korean shares posted modest
gains on Friday as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
reached a new lifetime high on positive earnings
outlooks and strong foreign appetite for local tech shares.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.4 percent at 1,957.5 points, extending gains from a
seven-week closing high in the previous session.
"Sectors such as tech and large-cap industrial materials led
the main board's gain as concerns over the U.S. 'fiscal cliff'
eased and some outlooks brightened for the U.S. economy," said
Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
Lee added that foreign investors propped up the index by
keeping up the recent trend of snapping up local shares.
Samsung Electronics rose 1.8 percent to close at 1.48
million won per share, hitting a fresh closing as forecasts
pointed to strong fourth-quarter earnings.
"Samsung Electronics' ability to compete with rival Apple
appears widely acknowledged, as suggested by Samsung
shares hitting new highs on contrast to the recent drop in Apple
shares," said Hong Sung-ho, a tech sector analyst at IM
Investment & Securities.
Hong added that Samsung shares are expected to rise further
as concerns about the company's market leadership diminishes.
Chipmakers were bullish as SK Hynix Inc
rose 4.2 percent on forecasts of a return to
operating profit in the fourth quarter.
But auto shares fell, continuing their trend of
seesawing since late November's rapid gains on strong sales.
Hyundai Motor Co fell 1.5 percent while affiliate
Kia Motors Corp dropped 1 percent.
Shares in Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd rose 14.7
percent as investors bet the company's controlling shareholder
could buy up more shares to cement management control after
second-largest shareholder Schindler Holding AG filed a
suit against Hyundai Elevator last month.
Gainers barely outnumbered decliners 409 to 395. The KOSPI
200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.6 percent,
while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent higher.
Move on day +0.4 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +7.2 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Kim Coghill)