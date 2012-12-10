Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
SEOUL Dec 10 South Korean shares opened higher on Monday, driven by market heavyweight Samsung Electronics after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data lifted U.S. stocks.
Samsung Electronics, the world's top smartphone maker, extended gains to touch a new lifetime high of 1,506,000 Korean won.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.39 percent at 1,965.07 points at 0005 GMT, after touching its highest intraday level in two months shortly after the market opened.
($1 = 1081.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.