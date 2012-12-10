SEOUL Dec 10 South Korean shares opened higher on Monday, driven by market heavyweight Samsung Electronics after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data lifted U.S. stocks.

Samsung Electronics, the world's top smartphone maker, extended gains to touch a new lifetime high of 1,506,000 Korean won.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.39 percent at 1,965.07 points at 0005 GMT, after touching its highest intraday level in two months shortly after the market opened.

($1 = 1081.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)