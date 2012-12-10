Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
SEOUL Dec 10 South Korean shares closed flat on Monday after local institutional investors' profit-taking pared early gains driven by upbeat data from China and the U.S. over the weekend.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd closed at an all-time high by rising 0.7 percent, hitting its third record-breaking closing high in four sessions on a positive earnings outlook.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed flat at 1,957.42 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.