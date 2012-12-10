SEOUL Dec 10 South Korean shares closed flat on Monday after local institutional investors' profit-taking pared early gains driven by upbeat data from China and the U.S. over the weekend.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd closed at an all-time high by rising 0.7 percent, hitting its third record-breaking closing high in four sessions on a positive earnings outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed flat at 1,957.42 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)