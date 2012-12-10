* Samsung Elec hits third lifetime high in four sessions
* Auto shares bullish on low valuation and steady
fundamentals-analyst
* Other blue-chips mixed; shipbuilders and financials down
SEOUL, Dec 10 South Korean shares closed flat on
Monday after profit taking by local institutional investors
pared early gains, though market heavyweight Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd ended at an all-time high the third time out
of the last four closes
thanks to a positive earnings output.
The market's early gains were prompted by upbeat industrial
output data from China and jobs numbersf from the United States,
both published over the weekend, though Chinese trade data
released on Monday took away some of the shine, as exports and
imports were weaker than expected.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
almost unchanged at 1,957.42 points.
Although foreign investors were net buyers for the eighth
session, local institutions weighed on the index by net selling
some 244.8 billion won ($226 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
"As global risk appetites remain mostly unchanged, there
were no particular movements in the local market," Lee
Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
Lee added that despite favourable overseas data released
during the weekend, lacklustre corporate earnings will likely
keep the main index range bound without a clear upside
development such as agreement in Washington to avoid an the
so-called fiscal cliff.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.7 percent.
Auto shares were also bullish, continuing their
trend of seesawing since late November's rapid gains on strong
sales. Hyundai Motor Co rose 0.7 percent while
affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd gained 1.9 percent.
"Investors are snapping up cyclical stocks on hopes that
positive U.S. and China data means the economic cycle will
rebound, and auto shares are preferred with their low valuation
and steady fundamentals," said Ahn Se-hwan, an auto sector
analyst at IBK Securities.
But other blue-chips were mixed, with shipbuilders such as
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and financial firms
such as KB Financial Group Inc losing ground.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 465 to 364. The KOSPI 200
benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.1 percent, while
the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent higher.
Move on day 0 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +7.2 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1081.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)