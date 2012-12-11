By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Dec 12 Seoul shares are likely to advance
on Wednesday after solid gains in Europe and U.S. markets on
rising expectations that U.S. politicians will dodge the "fiscal
cliff" and of a new round of purchases from the Federal Reserve.
The U.S. Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting which
began on Tuesday and is expected to announce a new round of
Treasury securities purchases on Wednesday, according to a
Reuters poll.
"The KOSPI is seen up as external political conditions are
improving, although if the Fed's announcements don't meet
expectations, it will whittle away these gains," said Lim
Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.
Shares on major markets rose, with European shares hitting a
18-month high after German investor sentiment improved sharply
and on cautious optimism the United States will avoid a fiscal
crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.4 percent to 1,964.62 points, a two-month high, continuing a
rebound from a recent low hit in mid-November.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,427.84 0.65% 9.290
USD/JPY 82.50 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.656 -- 0.038
SPOT GOLD $1,709.75 -0.01% -0.100
US CRUDE $85.79 0.27% 0.230
DOW JONES 13248.44 0.60% 78.56
ASIA ADRS 124.97 0.52% 0.65
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
** KT CORP EYES MAROC TELECOM
South Korea's KT Corp is considering bidding for Vivendi's
53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, which the seller
hopes will fetch 5.5 billion euros ($7.15 billion), two people
familiar with the situation said.
**HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO LTD **
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard said on Tuesday evening that it won a
334.5 billion Korean won ($310 million) order from an unnamed
firm based in the Marshall Islands to build 10 product carriers.
**KOREA GAS CORP (KOGAS) **
State-run utility Korea Gas Corp said in a regulatory filing
on Monday that household and industrial gas sales rose more than
30 percent in November.
(Editing by David Chance)