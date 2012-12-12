* LG Display falls 4.5 pct on outlook speculation
* STX Pan Ocean jumps 15 pct on stake sale hopes
By Somang Yang and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Dec 12 Seoul shares were slightly higher
on Wednesday morning, shrugging off news of North Korea's rocket
launch, but profit-taking on large caps limited gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.4 percent higher to 1,971.67 points as of 0220 GMT.
"North Korea is no longer an economic match for the South,
so, short of a full-scale conflict, the North's actions will
have little impact on the KOSPI," said Im No-jung, chief
economist at IM Investment & Securities.
Isolated and impoverished neighbour North Korea launched the
second rocket this year on Wednesday just before 10 a.m. and may
have finally succeeded in putting a satellite into space, the
stated aim of what critics say is a disguised ballistic missile
test.
LG Display extended the week's losses, falling
4.5 percent. Market watchers said a sell-off may have been
prompted by a media report projecting poor earnings early next
year.
Other large caps such as automakers Hyundai Motor
and sibling Kia Motors were also falling
slightly.
However, most shares were advancing, outnumbering losers 438
to 331.
Shipper STX Pan Ocean was one of the biggest
winners, with shares jumping almost 15 percent in early trading
after local online news media Money Today reported its biggest
stakeholder STX Corp was mulling selling a stake in
STX Pan Ocean.
"STX Pan Ocean's performance has taken a beating, but the
company is seen better off being sold than as an affiliate of
the financially troubled STX Group in terms of financial support
or credit rating," said Park Sung-bong, a shipping sector
analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.4
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent
higher.
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)