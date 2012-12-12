* Market, S&P shrugs off North Korea rocket
* LG Display falls 4.9 pct on concerns for 2013 earnings
* LG Elec, Kia Motors fall on profit-taking
* STX Pan Ocean jumps on stake sale hopes
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Dec 12 South Korean shares ticked up on
Wednesday, shrugging off North Korea's rocket launch, as
investors awaited a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve amid
hopes of a new round of bond purchases.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.55 percent at the session high of 1,975.44 points,
extending a two-month high.
"Expectations on the outcome of the Fed's meeting are
pushing the index higher. North Korea's rocket launch failed to
rattle the markets," said Kim Soon-young, an analyst at IBK
Securities.
Kim said gains were capped by profit-taking on blue chips.
The U.S. Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting on
Tuesday and is expected to announce a new round of Treasury
securities purchases on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll.
North Korea launched its second rocket this year on
Wednesday in defiance of the United Nations. However, there was
little impact on South Korean markets.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's said that the South's
credit-worthiness remains unchanged, citing the country's strong
macroeconomic metrics as balancing its geopolitical risks.
Flat-screen maker LG Display extended losses,
falling 4.9 percent. Market watchers said a sell-off may have
been prompted by a media report projecting poor earnings early
next year, although they believed the opposite was true.
Other large caps such as LG Electronics and Kia
Motors also fell by about 2 percent, reversing
recent gains.
Shipper STX Pan Ocean was one of the biggest
gainers, with shares jumping nearly 15 percent after parent
company STX Corp said it may sell its controlling
stake to raise cash.
"STX Pan Ocean's performance has taken a beating, but the
company is seen better off being sold than as an affiliate of
the financially troubled STX Group in terms of financial support
or credit rating," said Park Sung-bong, a shipping sector
analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
Foreign investors bought for a tenth straight session,
buying a net 209 billion won worth of KOSPI shares, insulating
the main board from selling by retail investors.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.8 percent
higher.
Move on day +0.55 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +8.2 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
