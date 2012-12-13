SEOUL Dec 13 South Korean shares edged up on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ramped up monetary
stimulus and said it would keep benchmark interest rates near
zero until the U.S. jobless rate falls sharply.
STX Pan Ocean rose more than 8 percent, adding
to Wednesday's near 15 percent gain on news that its
cash-strapped parent company may sell its stake.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 1,980.05 points at 0005 GMT, extending a
two-month high. The index is nearing the 2,000-mark last touched
in early October.
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)