* Computerized buying highest in three months * Samsung Elec gains 2.9 pct to record high By Somang Yang SEOUL, Dec 13 South Korean shares closed at their highest level since Sept. 24, as gains rooted in foreign interest increased due to computerised buying related to expiring options and futures. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 27.33 point, or 1.4 percent, to end at 2,002.77 points. It had been nearly 11 weeks since the last close above 2,000. The market welcomed moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep buying assets and the Bank of Korea's decision, as expected, to hold interest rates. On Thursday, December's options and futures contracts were expiring, and this caused a flurry of programmed-trading late in the day. The computerized buying, at 913 billion won, was the heaviest for a single day since Sept. 14. "The good news from the Fed and foreign buying is buoying the market. However, as today saw the twin expiries of options and futures, we need to be cautious in reading too much into the index's rise," said Kim Su-young at KB Investment & Securities. Samsung Electronics rose 2.9 percent to close at a record high of 1.533 million won ($1,400). Shares in the tech giant have gained 9 percent this month. "Short of a macro-shock, we expect Samsung shares to keep rising. Our target price is 1.8 million won per share, given that the company's earnings outlook is bright," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at IBK Securities. Hyundai Motor and affiliate Hyundai Mobis also outperformed, rising by 1.5 percent and 2.2 percent respectively. Among small caps, Tongyang Inc and affiliate Tongyang Networks Corp rose by the daily permissible limit of 15 percent on hopes for a corporate restructuring. Game maker NCsoft Corp jumped 5.8 percent after it said it will launch a holding company to focus on U.S. and European operations. Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 517 to 282. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 1.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1 percent higher. Move on day +1.38 percent 12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012 12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011 Change on yr +9.69 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1075.0000 Korean won) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)