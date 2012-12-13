* Computerized buying highest in three months
* Samsung Elec gains 2.9 pct to record high
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Dec 13 South Korean shares closed at
their highest level since Sept. 24, as gains rooted in foreign
interest increased due to computerised buying related to
expiring options and futures.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
27.33 point, or 1.4 percent, to end at 2,002.77 points. It had
been nearly 11 weeks since the last close above 2,000.
The market welcomed moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve to
keep buying assets and the Bank of Korea's decision, as
expected, to hold interest rates.
On Thursday, December's options and futures contracts were
expiring, and this caused a flurry of programmed-trading late in
the day.
The computerized buying, at 913 billion won, was the
heaviest for a single day since Sept. 14.
"The good news from the Fed and foreign buying is buoying
the market. However, as today saw the twin expiries of options
and futures, we need to be cautious in reading too much into the
index's rise," said Kim Su-young at KB Investment & Securities.
Samsung Electronics rose 2.9 percent to close at
a record high of 1.533 million won ($1,400). Shares in the tech
giant have gained 9 percent this month.
"Short of a macro-shock, we expect Samsung shares to keep
rising. Our target price is 1.8 million won per share, given
that the company's earnings outlook is bright," said Lee
Seung-woo, an analyst at IBK Securities.
Hyundai Motor and affiliate Hyundai Mobis
also outperformed, rising by 1.5 percent and 2.2
percent respectively.
Among small caps, Tongyang Inc and affiliate
Tongyang Networks Corp rose by the daily permissible
limit of 15 percent on hopes for a corporate restructuring.
Game maker NCsoft Corp jumped 5.8 percent after
it said it will launch a holding company to focus on U.S. and
European operations.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 517 to 282.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
1.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1 percent
higher.
Move on day +1.38 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +9.69 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1075.0000 Korean won)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)