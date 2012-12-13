SEOUL Dec 13 South Korean shares closed up at a three-month high on Thursday after the country's central bank held interest rates steady amid more easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.4 percent at 2,002.77 points. The index last touched the psychological milestone in early October.

Samsung Electronics rose 2.9 percent to close at a fresh life-time high of 1.533 million won ($1,400). Shares in the tech giant have been on a record-breaking streak in recent weeks and rose 9 percent since the beginning of December.

($1 = 1075.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)